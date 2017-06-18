Lopamudra Raut Is Soaking Up The Sun In Spain. Pics Here

Lopamudra Raut is currently in Spain and is setting ripples across the Mediterranean Sea. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant is currently in the Mediterranean country to shoot for the eighth season of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Lopamudra keeps her Spain diary updated with routine posts on Instagram. This time, she shared glimpses of her photoshoot on a yacht, set at the sea. Lopamudra ups the bar on the fashion meter in trendy pink beachwear designed by Rippii Sethi. "You can't discover a new land without first losing the sight of the shore," she captioned one of the pictures. "And when the wind did not blow her way... she adjusted the sails," is how she described her mood in another. She can also be seen teasing the sea in one of the videos Instagrammed by her.
Highlights
- Lopamudra is currently in Spain because of Khatron Ke Khiladi
- She often shares highlights of the show on Instagram
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 debuts with 12 contestants in July
Check out her posts on Instagram:
Earlier, Lopamudra and her co-contestant Nia Sharma sent the Internet into somewhat of a meltdown sharing pool side pictures from their Spain resort. Here's a glimpse:
Lopamudra also continues to share highlights from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Lopamudra's fellow participants on the show include Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, popular TV actress Hina Khan, wrestling champ Geeta Phogat, TV stars Rithwik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Karan Wahi, Shibani Dandekar, Monica Dogra, Shiny Doshi and Ravi Dubey.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 has already been launched by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is expected to return as the host after two years. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 debuts with 12 contestants in July.