Live: Yogi Adityanath To Be Sworn In As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 19, 2017 09:33 IST
Yogi Adityanath New UP CM Live Updates: The five time MP will be sworn in shortly.

Yogi Adityanath, a five-time parliamentarian will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh today. The swearing-in happens in Lucknow a week after the BJP won a landslide mandate in the assembly elections with 312 seats. In a surprise announcement, Mr Adityanath's name was announced only last evening. He will have two deputies in Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party's UP chief, and Dinesh Sharma, Lucknow's Mayor. Mr Sharma is credited with leading the party's membership drive in the state.

After his name was announced for the top post, Mr Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who himself was an important part of the party's campaign in the state. "I will take UP forward with his motto of sabka saath sabka vikas," Mr Adityanath declared soon after he was announced the Chief Minister. He has been winning the Gorakhpur seat since 1998 and is the head priest of Gorakhpur Math. The politician-priest with his shaven head and trademark saffron robe has been the party's Hindutva mascot and consistently commissions headlines, usually because of his controversial statements.
 

Here are the live updates of Yogi Adityanath's Swearing-in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh:

 


Mar 19, 2017
09:29 (IST)

Incidentally, none of the men set to hold top posts today, including Yogi Adityanath, Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, are legislators in the UP assembly

Mar 19, 2017
09:16 (IST)
Early beginnings for Yogi Adityanath

18 years ago, at the age of 26, Yogi Adityanath became the youngest MP in the India's 12th Lok Sabha
Mar 19, 2017
08:59 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath has a special message for his followers this morning

With only hours left for his swearing-in ceremony, Yogi Adityanath told his followers: "Don't create chaos in the name of celebrations," reported news agency ANI.


Mar 19, 2017
08:53 (IST)
UP Chief Minister designate Yogi Adityanath visits Smriti Upwan ahead of his swearing-in

