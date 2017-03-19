Yogi Adityanath Named UP CM, Twitter Has Only Vin Diesel In Mind

The resemblance between Yogi Adityanath and Vin Diesel gave rise to some hilarious memes.

@vindiesel congrates Vin for becoming new chief minister of UP. pic.twitter.com/byz5QnLqk3 - Krishna Thakur (@kpssikarwar) March 19, 2017

Who is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh?



Aliya Bhatt : Vin Diesel#YogiAdityanath - Sash (@sashbv) March 18, 2017

#YogiAdityanath Gorakhpur MP being congratulated by Deepika Padukon for becoming the next UP CM ... Jai Shree Ram pic.twitter.com/9EQnxAM1Sz - Ashwarya Chauhan (@ChauhanAshwarya) March 18, 2017

#BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Thanking His Fans As He's Going To Be New CM of #UttarPradesh



RT If You're Happy & Support Him. #UPCM Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/eBtQ0qRvZl- Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 18, 2017

Yogi Adityanath, the Bharatiya Janata Party's firebrand MP from Gorakhpur, was named the Chief Minister-designate of Uttar Pradesh by the party yesterday. Mr Adityanath's selection shocked many and pleased many others. In no time at all, he was trending on Twitter. However, along with him, another name started trending too - Vin Diesel. Why this strange combination, you ask? Because netizens agreed that the new CM and five-time lawmaker bore an uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood star! The similarity between the two had Twitter in splits. We compiled some of the funniest memes that flooded Twitter last evening. Take a look:1. Do you see the resemblance?2. Photoshop skills were on full display yesterday3. People had high hopes from Vin Diesel4. And some actually congratulated him5. Other digs were taken6. And Twitter had a field day making comparisonsWhat do you think of the Yogi Adityantha-Vin Diesel memes? Do let us know using the comments section below.