Yogi Adityanath Named UP CM, Twitter Has Only Vin Diesel In Mind

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2017 09:28 IST
The resemblance between Yogi Adityanath and Vin Diesel gave rise to some hilarious memes.

New Delhi:  Yogi Adityanath, the Bharatiya Janata Party's firebrand MP from Gorakhpur, was named the Chief Minister-designate of Uttar Pradesh by the party yesterday. Mr Adityanath's selection shocked many and pleased many others. In no time at all, he was trending on Twitter. However, along with him, another name started trending too - Vin Diesel. Why this strange combination, you ask? Because netizens agreed that the new CM and five-time lawmaker bore an uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood star! The similarity between the two had Twitter in splits. We compiled some of the funniest memes that flooded Twitter last evening. Take a look:

1. Do you see the resemblance?
 
2. Photoshop skills were on full display yesterday
 
3. People had high hopes from Vin Diesel
 
4. And some actually congratulated him
 
5. Other digs were taken
 
6. And Twitter had a field day making comparisons
 
What do you think of the Yogi Adityantha-Vin Diesel memes? Do let us know using the comments section below.

