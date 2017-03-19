Yogi Adityanath Named UP CM, Twitter Has Only Vin Diesel In Mind

1. Do you see the resemblance?
Separated at birth: Vin Diesel vs #YogiAdityanathpic.twitter.com/5BPgrqrm71- Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 18, 2017
2. Photoshop skills were on full display yesterday
#YogiAdityanath Finally Deepika got the right Vin Diesel.. pic.twitter.com/e9QnTEUIOs- Kajol (@kajol_0714) March 18, 2017
3. People had high hopes from Vin Diesel
UP will become Fast & Furious..- Kajol (@kajol_0714) March 18, 2017
Congratulations Vin Diesel.. #YogiAdityanathpic.twitter.com/CBUSKQ4VAn
4. And some actually congratulated him
@vindiesel congrates Vin for becoming new chief minister of UP. pic.twitter.com/byz5QnLqk3- Krishna Thakur (@kpssikarwar) March 19, 2017
5. Other digs were taken
Who is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh?- Sash (@sashbv) March 18, 2017
Aliya Bhatt : Vin Diesel#YogiAdityanath
6. And Twitter had a field day making comparisons
Congrats @vindiesel for becoming UP CM #YogiAdityanathpic.twitter.com/OzM4Dc1CUP- North Indian (@NorthIndian_) March 18, 2017
#YogiAdityanath Gorakhpur MP being congratulated by Deepika Padukon for becoming the next UP CM ... Jai Shree Ram pic.twitter.com/9EQnxAM1Sz- Ashwarya Chauhan (@ChauhanAshwarya) March 18, 2017
#BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Thanking His Fans As He's Going To Be New CM of #UttarPradesh
RT If You're Happy & Support Him. #UPCM Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/eBtQ0qRvZl- Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 18, 2017
@deepikapadukone # after childhood separation meet of #Vin Diesel nd #mahant#yogi adityanath pic.twitter.com/3d1g3qQS0v- Ashutosh Singh (@Ashutos77942016) January 15, 2017
