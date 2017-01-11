Live: Rahul Gandhi Speaks At Congress Working Committee Meeting

People from the Congress have given their lives for the country. I would like to ask the BJP and others if anyone from their parties can say the same.

Modi ji has done in 2 years, what we haven't done in 60. He has destroyed the institutions that were built over many years. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for example. The RSS and the BJP have ruined the RBI and has led to its ridicule. Notes ban was a personal decision of Modi ji that was forced down the RBI.

His demonetisation decision has been the worst decision of India's history. Never before has a Prime Minister taken such an incompetent and badly thought out decision

For the first time people are heading out of cities and returning to villages, instead of it being the other way round.

I assure you all that we will improve the situation of this country when the Congress returns to power in 2019.

Modi ji started Swachh Bharat, he gave a broom to the people and took a broom himself. That was done for a few days and then nothing happened after that. Similarly is the case with Make in India, Start-Up India, Digital India, Skill India, Teach India, and many others. The story is just the same. Nothing. Eminent economists have criticized Modi ji for his economic decision.

People in government offices have come and told me they are scared. If they speak out, they will lose their jobs with one phone call.

We understand their situation.

Modi ji only knows how to hide behind nice-sounding slogans.

Institutions are the soul and spirit of India. But it is so sad to see how, in two years, the RSS and the BJP has ruined them. The people who talk of Hindu Dharma are the ones who are destroying the very soul of this country.





The Congress Working Committee is meeting today at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi led the meeting in the absence of Party President Sonia Gandhi, who is not attending due to medical reasons. The convention - named the Jan Vedna Sammelan - would, among other issues, discuss Congress's future course of action for protest against the government's demonetisation move, and alleged suffering of the people as a result of it. The convention started shortly after 10 am this morning is expected to go on till 4 pm. Party spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said "There will be discussions. Every member will express views and share ideas. The party will also pay respect to all those who lost their lives due to demonetization." Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other senior party leaders are in attendance at the convention. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi addressed partymen.