Live: PM Narendra Modi Speaks At 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Bengaluru

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech:
- It is a great pleasure for me to welcome all of you on this 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
- Thousands of people are attending this, while millions more are connected through the internet.
- This day is a celebration to mark the return to India of one of the greatest Pravasis
- Engagement with the overseas Indian community has been a key area of priority
- Pravasi divas a tribute to a great pravasi, Mahatma Gandhi
- The true identity of this event is you, the overseas Indians. It is a matter of pride for us that you all are here to attend this.
- There are over 30 million overseas Indians living abroad. They are not just respected for their numbers, but for the contributions they make
- NRIs and PIOs have made outstanding contributions to their chosen fields
- They are role models for immigrants from other backgrounds and countries…. They take our values and culture wherever they go.
- The Indian diaspora have contributed their best towards progress in that country.
- Remittance of close to sixty nine billion dollars annually by overseas Indians makes an invaluable contribution to the Indian economy
- When people spoke of brain drain, it was believed that the brighter people went abroad seeking employment opportunities… but we are converting that brain drain to brain gain
- The welfare and safety of all Indians abroad is our top priority
- For those workers who seek economic opportunities abroad, our effort is to provide maximum facilitation and ensure least inconvenience
- External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has particularly been proactive and prompt in reaching out to distressed Indians abroad using social media
- We don't see the colour of passports, but the relations
written by blood. (Hum Passport ka rang nahi dekhte hain, khoon ka rishta dekhte hain)
- Will launch skill development programme, Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojna for Indian youth who seek employment overseas
- I urge PIO card holders to convert their PIO cards into OCI cards
- Starting with Mauritius, we are working to put in place procedures so that descendants of Girmitiyas could become eligible for OCI Cards
- We remain committed to addressing similar difficulties of PIOs in Fiji, Reunion Islands, Suriname, Guyana and other Caribbean States.
- Indians have been abroad for many generations now…. I complement the way they have adjusted to make the best of both cultures… They make us proud.
- I welcome all young Pravasis… You must stay connected with India and return over and over again. This is your home.
- We wish to establish closer ties with the young overseas Indians
-