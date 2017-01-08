Live: PM Narendra Modi Speaks At 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Bengaluru

"Strong links with our diaspora is of vital importance for us," PM Narendra Modi said

It is a great pleasure for me to welcome all of you on this 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Thousands of people are attending this, while millions more are connected through the internet.

This day is a celebration to mark the return to India of one of the greatest Pravasis

Engagement with the overseas Indian community has been a key area of priority

Pravasi divas a tribute to a great pravasi, Mahatma Gandhi

The true identity of this event is you, the overseas Indians. It is a matter of pride for us that you all are here to attend this.

There are over 30 million overseas Indians living abroad. They are not just respected for their numbers, but for the contributions they make

NRIs and PIOs have made outstanding contributions to their chosen fields

They are role models for immigrants from other backgrounds and countries…. They take our values and culture wherever they go.

The Indian diaspora have contributed their best towards progress in that country.

Remittance of close to sixty nine billion dollars annually by overseas Indians makes an invaluable contribution to the Indian economy

When people spoke of brain drain, it was believed that the brighter people went abroad seeking employment opportunities… but we are converting that brain drain to brain gain

The welfare and safety of all Indians abroad is our top priority

For those workers who seek economic opportunities abroad, our effort is to provide maximum facilitation and ensure least inconvenience

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has particularly been proactive and prompt in reaching out to distressed Indians abroad using social media

We don't see the colour of passports, but the relations

written by blood. (Hum Passport ka rang nahi dekhte hain, khoon ka rishta dekhte hain) Will launch skill development programme, Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojna for Indian youth who seek employment overseas

I urge PIO card holders to convert their PIO cards into OCI cards

Starting with Mauritius, we are working to put in place procedures so that descendants of Girmitiyas could become eligible for OCI Cards

We remain committed to addressing similar difficulties of PIOs in Fiji, Reunion Islands, Suriname, Guyana and other Caribbean States.

Indians have been abroad for many generations now…. I complement the way they have adjusted to make the best of both cultures… They make us proud.

I welcome all young Pravasis… You must stay connected with India and return over and over again. This is your home.

We wish to establish closer ties with the young overseas Indians



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Bengaluru today. The 14th edition of the three-day event began in the country's IT hub yesterday with the spotlight on the role of youth in transforming the society and India's potential to play the role of a 'Vishwa Guru' again.