All India | Posted by | Updated: March 09, 2017 08:07 IST
Live: Parliament's Budget Session

The parliament is expected to discuss GST and the union budget in this session.

New Delhi:  The month-long budget session of the parliament commences today with an early focus on clearing the centre's annual budget, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1. Voting on the same has been scheduled for March 20. The parliament is also expected to discuss the national Goods and Services Tax (GST). This weekend, Mr Jaitley said the measure is on track - but much will depend on how much the opposition cooperates - and that, in turn, will be influenced by the outcome of the assembly elections' results in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Today, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement on the Lucknow encounter as well as the alleged ISIS module and terror attack. Yesterday, a young man - Saifullah - was shot dead on the outskirts of Lucknow following a 12-hour operation by the anti-terror squad to arrest the suspected ISIS operative. Six other suspected terrorists have also been arrested, including two of his cousins.

Here the live updates of the budget session of Parliament:

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar's tweet on the second-leg of the  monsoon session. 

