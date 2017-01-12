Khanderi, India's Second Scorpene-Class Submarine, Launched: Key Features In 10 Points

The scorpene class submarine will undergo rigorous trials before being commissioned as INS Khanderi.

Mumbai: Khanderi, India's second French-designed Scorpene-class diesel-electric attack submarine was launched at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited today. Six submarines are being built at the Mazagon Docks in collaboration with France's Direction des Constructions Navales or DCN in a three-billion-dollar project. The Scorpene project has been in the news lately after details emerged of leaked technical data, but the Indian Navy believes the leak of information - published by an Australian daily - does not compromise the operational prowess of the submarines.