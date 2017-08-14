Janata Dal-United (JD-U) Suspends 21 For Anti-Party Activities

Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Monday suspended 21 members, including former minister Ramai Ram, on charges of anti-party activities after they backed rebel leader Sharad Yadav, who has opposed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to tie up with the BJP.Among the leaders suspended are Mr Arjun Rai, a former MP from Sitamarhi.Bihar JD-U President Vashistha Narayan Singh issued a statement naming the 21 who were stripped off their primary membership.The JD-U on Saturday removed Mr Sharad Yadav, who opposed the party's decision to ally with the BJP in Bihar, as its leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced him with Mr RCP Singh, a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.On Friday, the JD-U suspended its Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari from the parliamentary party after he attended a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.