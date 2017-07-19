Jagga Jasoos Actress Bidisha Bezbaruah Found Dead At Gurugram Residence

Assamese actress and singer Bidisha Bezbaruah, who acted in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos, was found dead at her residence in the posh Sushant Lok area of Gurgram on Monday evening, police said.Bidisha Bezbaruah was a native of Assam was well known TV personality who had hosted many stage shows as well, they said.She had recently come from Mumbai to Gurgaon, the police said. "Bezbaruah was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented accommodation which she had taken recently," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan said.He said the father of the actress had informed the police that she was not taking his calls. "Her father suspected something foul as she was not picking the phone on Monday evening. He approached the police and gave details of her local address," Mr Saharan said.When the police reached the spot, the main gate and the door were locked from inside. The police team broke open the door and found her hanging, he said."The victim's father claimed in his complaint that she had a love marriage but would often have quarrels with her husband," Mr Saharan said.Her mobile phone, Facebook and social networking site conversations are being examined by investigating teams."We are investigating the case and if required we will call her husband to record his statement," Mr Saharan said. No suicide note was recovered from her possession.Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today spoke to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar seeking proper probe into the death.