India's Defence Ministry Issues Tender For Over 200 Naval Helicopters

In one of the biggest global tenders for helicopters issued recently, a Request For Information was issued by India's Defence Ministry for over 200 helicopters for the Indian Navy under the new Strategic Partnership model, informed sources said.The RFI was issued for 111 Naval Utility Helicopters and 123 Naval Multi-role Helicopters, with anti-submarine warfare capabilities.Sources said both were under the Strategic Partnership model of the new Defence Procurement Procedure. Both will be global tenders for Original Equipment Manufacturers.The Strategic Partnership policy envisages the establishment of long-term strategic partnerships with qualified Indian industry majors, wherein the Indian industry partners would tie up with global original equipment manufacturers, to seek technology transfer and manufacturing know-how to set up domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains in defence manufacturing.Four sectors have been finalised for the model at present - fighter aircraft, helicopters, submarines and armoured fighting vehicles and main battle tanks.The last date to respond to the RFI is October 6.Both proposals for the NUH and NMRH were pending for long as the finalisation of Strategic Partnership model took long. The Naval Utility Helciopters will replace the aging fleet of Chetak helicopters.The Indian Navy has been facing a shortage of helicopters, and requires the Multi-Role Helicopters for deployment on its warships.In 2014, Defence Ministry had scrapped a Rs 6,500 crore Navy helicopter deal for buying 16 multi-role helicopters for the Navy from US to promote 'Make in India' in the military sector.