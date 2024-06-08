Advertisement
Panel Formed To Analyse Whether To Hold NEET Again: Education Ministry

Education Ministry noted that the compensation of marks have not made any difference in the overall results.

Delhi:

The Ministry of Education held a press conference today addressing the controversies of paper leak and the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024.

Maintaining that the exam was conducted with brief integrity and fair procedure, K Sanjay Murthy, secretary, Higher Education, assured that there was no compromise in administering the medical entrance exam. 

Answering a question on whether the NTA would conduct the NEET UG 2024 for the second time, Mr Murthy responded, "A committee has been formed to analyse the issue of the irregularities. Nearly 23 lakh students appeared in the exam. Of these, only 1,600 candidates who took the exam in six centres have been affected with the controversy. We are still examining on whether to hold the exam again or not. A Grievance Redressal Committee will share the finding post which a decision will be taken."

"Only one question was challenged this year, which is the least in the history of NEET exams. Revised marks of many students remained in the negative even after compensation of the results. This reflects that compensation of marks have not made any difference in the overall results," he added. 

The results for the NEET UG 2024 have been marred by various controversies of paper leak and other anomalies. There have been a total of around 67 students who secured the AIR rank 1 this year. 

NEET is conducted for students who want to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across India. The test was conducted on May 5, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. The final answer key was released on June 4.

