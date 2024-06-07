Explainer: What Is The Controversy Surrounding NEET UG 2024 Results

The results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 have been marred with allegations of irregularities and paper leak. The inflated marks this year have caught eyeballs of medical aspirants who fear difficult admission process in medical colleges in the upcoming academic year.

Inflated cutoff

Around 67 candidates have bagged the top rank in the exam this year by scoring a percentile of 99.997129. Of these, around six candidates had appeared for the exam from the same centre. The average marks out of 720 of qualified candidates is 323.55 for 2024 exam.

NTA awarded compensatory marks

Questions were also raised on students getting 718 and 719 marks in the undergraduate medical entrance exam as the marking scheme follows +4 -1 system. Explaining the reason behind this, NTA noted that around 1,563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time and the revised marks of such candidates vary from -20 to 720 marks. Amongst these, the score of two candidates also happens to be 718 and 719 marks respectively due to compensatory marks.

The NTA said it received representations raising concerns about the loss of time during conduct of the examination.

Increased toppers

An NTA official also noted that the question paper was prepared using a new NCERT textbook. However, some students had old NCERT textbooks. Due to which NTA had to assign five marks to all students who had marked one of the two options. Because of this reason, marks of a total of 44 students increased from 715 to 720, which resulted in an increased number of toppers in medical entrance exam NEET (UG) conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad.

The clarification came amid allegations of irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET (UG) conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad.




