'Welcome Home, India's Daughter': Woman Allegedly Forced To Marry Pak Man Returns

The Indian woman who accused a Pakistani man of forcing her at gunpoint to marry him, returned to India this morning. Uzma, who sought refuge at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad came back via Wagah border, escorted by the officials of the Indian High Commission.Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet welcomed Uzma. "Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through," Ms Swaraj tweeted.Uzma's brother, who had sought the government's help in rescuing her, was all praise for Ms Swaraj. He said she has done the impossible.Uzma was escorted by Pakistani security personnel till the Wagah border crossing where Indian officials debriefed her for a while. She was likely to be brought to Delhi.Uzma, who is in her early 20s, had appealed to a court in Pakistan, alleging that Tahir Ali had married her at gunpoint. In the days after their marriage, he had harassed and intimidated her and taken away her travel papers to force her to stay, she said.On Wednesday, the Islamabad court told her that she could return to India any time and would be given police protection on her way back.Uzma hails from New Delhi and had travelled to Pakistan earlier this month. Tahir Ali, whom she reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love with, forced her into marrying him in Pakistan on May 3.Uzma petitioned the Pak court on May 12 requesting it to allow her to return home urgently. She told the court that she had been "terribly beaten... tortured physically and mentally and forced to sign the nikahnama" by Ali. Rejecting allegation, Ali said the high court allowed "his wife" to go back.Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ruled in her favour and allowed her to return to India. The court also returned her the immigration papers which she had said was taken away by Ali, who had submitted the documents after being told by the court to do so.During the hearing, the court had asked Uzma if she wanted to meet her husband in the chamber but she refused the offer, saying she did not want to talk to him.According to the law in Pakistan, her lawyer can continue to represent her and she can come back to pursue the case.