India Transformed - The 1991 Economic Reforms: Highlights

Dr Prannoy Roy in conversation with Rakesh Mohan, former Deputy Governor of the RBI

Here are the highlights of Dr Prannoy Roy's conversation with economist Rakesh Mohan:

Seventy years after independence, India's economic liberalisation of 1991 remains a milestone with few parallels. It was the year that finally saw India shed the shackles of a locked down, socialist economy and adopt a more progressive, free market system. Few young Indians realise today how lucky they are and how those landmark reforms have changed our lives. From one telecom company, today we have an explosion of service providers; from one airline, we today have a multitude of carriers at different price points; the transformation has been dramatic.Former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Dr Rakesh Mohan, a key person in writing the new industrial policy of 1991, has now written a book to mark 70 years of independence that also comes 25 years after the reforms transformed India. The book has an amazing collection of chapters from the best minds in business, government, finance and media.