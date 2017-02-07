India To Host Meet On Nuclear Terrorism Tomorrow

India will host a meeting on combating nuclear terrorism in Delhi starting tomorrow -- a move that could boost its bid to enter the nuclear suppliers group with 150 delegates from around the world taking part. The "Implementation and Assessment Group Meeting of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism" is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Atomic Energy.The foreign ministry said, "The possible use of weapons of mass destruction and related material by terrorists is no longer a theoretical concern. A breach of nuclear security may lead to unimaginable consequences. Such an event would have a global impact. It is imperative to strengthen international efforts to combat such threats. This meeting is therefore timely and important and would further enhance our vigil."India's Foreign Secretary will inaugurate the meeting.The group was launched in 2006 jointly by the Russian Federation and the United States. In the past 10 years, it has grown to include 86 partner nations.