In War Within AAP, Many Party Lawmakers Back Kumar Vishwas

More than 35 Aam Aadmi Party legislators from Delhi and Punjab have written to party chief Arvind Kejriwal, backing senior leader Kumar Vishwas, who has been accused by another party leader Amanatullah Khan of plotting a coup. They have demanded action against Mr Khan, who is a legislator from Delhi.Mr Khan had sent out WhatsApp messages yesterday alleging that Kumar Vishwas wants to replace Mr Kejriwal as party chief, failing which he plans to quit AAP and join the BJP, taking with him a number of the party's legislators in Delhi.The MLAs have said Mr Khan's allegations do not just malign Mr Vishwas, a founder member of the party, but also damage AAP."Kumar is my younger brother. Some people are trying to drive a wedge between us. They are enemies of the party. They should refrain. No one can separate us," Mr Kejriwal had tweeted on Sunday, but he is said to be furious about party leaders warring publicly and has issued gag orders.He is also expected to hold a meeting today of AAP's core group of leaders, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), of which both Mr Vishwas and Mr Khan are members.Mr Khan's allegations came after Mr Vishwas told NDTV on Saturday that deep structural changes "that could go right to the top" will be made in the Aam Aadmi Party after its humiliating defeat in the Delhi civic polls last month. He said Mr Kejriwal is surrounded by "yes men" and had on their advice, blamed electronic voting machines or EVMs for the defeat.Mr Khan is close to top AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh, Dilip Pandey and Brijesh Pathak, who took the fall for the party's defeat in the civic polls and resigned. Kumar Vishwas' supporters see,in Mr Khan's accusations, an attempt to stall any move to assign him an important position in the party. Mr Vishwas has so far only had charge of AAP's overseas initiatives.Mr Vishwas has periodically been accused of planning to quit AAP and join the BJP ever since he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few years ago. His party has always joined him in quelling the rumours, the last in January this year.Two years ago, Mr Kejriwal had led the Aam Aadmi Party to a sweep of the Delhi assembly elections, with the party winning 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won the other three. Since then, two lawmakers have quit AAP and joined the BJP, which also snatched the Rajouri Garden seat last month in a by-election.There are fears that after the party's successive defeats in assembly elections in Punjab and Goa and then the Delhi civic polls, more disillusioned lawmakers may abandon the Aam Aadmi Party.