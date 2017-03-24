I Dare Delhi Police To Arrest Me, Says Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Who Thrashed Air India Manager

Air India said it will create a list of "unruly passengers" featuring Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

New Delhi: Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena MP who decided that not being able to fly business class merited a lengthy assault on an airline employee, says he's the wronged party. The former school teacher says Air India must be investigated for ill-treating him. This after he told reporters that he used his sandal to hit a 60-year-old manager for Air India 25 times. The Shiv Sena has not announced any action against him -despite part of his abuse being filmed. Air India has filed police cases against him.