I Dare Delhi Police To Arrest Me, Says Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Who Thrashed Air India Manager

Air India said it will create a list of "unruly passengers" featuring Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.
New Delhi: Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena MP who decided that not being able to fly business class merited a lengthy assault on an airline employee, says he's the wronged party. The former school teacher says Air India must be investigated for ill-treating him. This after he told reporters that he used his sandal to hit a 60-year-old manager for Air India 25 times. The Shiv Sena has not announced any action against him -despite part of his abuse being filmed. Air India has filed police cases against him.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
"I dare the Delhi police to arrest me...I will not apologize, he (Air India manager) must come to me and apologize," Mr Gaikwad told reporters today, claiming that "a 60-year-old man must know how to behave" and suggesting that his party will stand by him.
The MP refused to disembark from the plane for nearly 45 minutes after he landed last morning in Delhi from Pune.
An Air India manager - Shiv Kumar - boarded the plane to persuade the MP to exit the plane. He was then hit repeatedly. In his letter of complaint, the manager wrote of being humiliated publicly and his glasses being broken during the sustained abuse.
But the politician in this case says that despite booking an Air India business class ticket, he was made to fly economy. Air India says it had informed his office that the flight the MP had chosen operates entirely with economy seats - there is no business class.
He has asked Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju to investigate Air India. Both officials said MPs cannot break the law and that they are looking into the case.
The airline has filed two police cases against the MP for physical assault and for delaying a flight - the jet could not take off for its next destination because the politician refused to exit. 150 passengers were kept waiting.
Air India has said that it will create a list of "unruly passengers" featuring Mr Gaikwad and others who it will not entertain.
Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has asked for a report on the assault.