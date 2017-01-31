Hundreds Mourn Kerala Techie, Found Dead At Infosys In Pune

Hundreds of people who had never met K Rasila Raju showed up today as the young techie was cremated in her home town of Kozhikode.
Highlights
- 25-year-old killed on Sunday at Pune's Infosys office
- K Rasila Raju belonged to Kerala's Kozhikode
- Hundreds gather for her cremation
Ms Raju, who was 25, was found dead at the Infosys office in Pune on Sunday evening. She had been strangled with a computer wire while she was working on her day off. A security guard has been arrested for her murder; the evidence against him includes CCTV footage, police sources said.
Her body arrived in Kerala on a plane from Mumbai this morning.
Ms Raju's mother died two years ago. Her father is an ex-army man; her brother works abroad.
Ms Raju, a systems engineer, had been constantly in touch with two teammates who were online with her from the Bengaluru office. In the evening, her supervisor in Bengaluru tried to call her but didn't get a response. Around 9 pm, a guard found her lying on the floor next to her chair in the ninth floor conference room.
The police, called in by Infosys, say there were signs that she had also been struck hard on her face.