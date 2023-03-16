Pune Techie Suffocated Wife, Son With Plastic Bags Before Suicide: Cops

The police said it appeared to be a case of murder-suicide.

A software professional, his wife and their eight-year-old son were found dead in their home in Pune today, in what appears to be a tragedy driven by financial desperation.

Sudipto Ganguly, 44, had quit his job to start his own business, according to early investigations.

He was found hanging in his apartment in the city's Aundh area and the bodies of his wife Priyanka and son Tanishka were found nearby, bearing signs of suffocation.

The police said it appeared to be a case of murder-suicide. Ganguly allegedly killed his wife and son before dying by suicide.

The deaths were discovered after Ganguly's brother, who lives in Bengaluru, grew worried when there was no response to his calls.

"As the couple was not responding to phone calls, Sudipto's brother who lives in Bengaluru asked a friend to visit the house. After finding the flat locked, he filed a missing persons complaint," a police officer told Press Trust of India.

After tracing the couple's mobile phones to their home, the police used a duplicate key to enter the apartment and found the bodies.

Ganguly's wife and the child had plastic bags wrapped around their faces, indicating he had suffocated them. No suicide note was found.