Suspecting Wife Of Infidelity, Pune Techie Slits Throat Of 3-Year-Old Son

A 38-year-old techie in Pune suspected that his wife was in an extra-marital relationship. The price of that suspicion was paid by their three-and-a-half-year-old son whose throat was slit and body thrown in a forested area. The incident took place in Pune's Chandan Nagar area where the father was later found drunk in a lodge.

Himmat Madhav Tiketi was the only son of Madhav Tiketi and his wife, Swaroopa. The family originally hails from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. According to the police, Madhav suspected Swaroopa of infidelity. On Thursday afternoon a quarrel erupted between the couple. Enraged and clouded by suspicion, Madhav left the house, taking his young son with him. He spent the early part of the day sitting in a bar before leaving around 12:30 PM. From there, he proceeded to a supermarket and later ventured into a forested area near Chandan Nagar.

As hours passed without any contact, Swaroopa grew anxious. Late at night, she approached the Chandan Nagar police station to report that her husband and son were missing.

The police scanned CCTV footage which revealed crucial details. Madhav was last seen with his son at 2:30 PM on Thursday, but subsequent footage at 5:00 PM showed him alone, purchasing clothes.

Tracking Madhav's mobile phone location, police managed to hone in on him in a lodge where he appeared to be drunk. After regaining consciousness, Madhav confessed to his son's murder. The police located the crime scene in a forest nearby, where they found the boy's body with his throat slit.

"Last night the child's mother came to the police station and filed a missing report of her son. During investigation, it was found that the child's father was drunk in a lodge. We him into custody and arrested her. On further interrogation, he confessed to killing his son. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. A case of murder has been registered as per the crime," a senior police official said.

The child's body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, police said.