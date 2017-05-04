Huge Anti-Terror Op In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian Following Videos Of Terrorists In Orchards

A massive anti-terror operation has been launched in Kashmir's Shopian district after a series of attacks and videos showing large groups of terrorists moving freely in the area.This is the first major security operation in Kashmir since last year, when security operations were stopped because of large-scale protests and stone throwing.Sources say more than 3,000 personnel of the Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir police are involved in the operation launched early this morning. Over two dozen villages, orchards and forest areas are being searched.A number of videos surfaced recently showing large groups of heavily-armed terrorists marching in the orchards of Shopian in south Kashmir.Around 100 local young men are suspected to have joined militancy after the unrest triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in July last year.In last three days, terrorists have taken away nine rifles after attacking the police in Kulgam and Shopian. Three banks were also looted in the same area.