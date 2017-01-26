How To Watch Republic Day Parade 2017, Live Streaming Online

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 68th Republic Day, the country's military strength and diverse culture will be displayed as a part of the annual parade at Rajpath in the heart of Delhi today. The chief guest of the Republic Day parade this year is Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. There is high security in place as the parade will be watched by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dignitaries, and many others. The Republic Day telecast will start at 9:00 am from Rajpath with a melodious and powerful rendering of Vande Mataram. The Republic Day 2017 parade will be streamed live on NDTV.com.
Q: How can I watch live broadcast of Republic Day Parade 2017?
Answer: Republic Day Parade 2017 will be live streamed on ndtv.com
Q: What are the timings of the Republic Day Parade 2017 today?
Answer: The Republic Day telecast will begin at 9 am; the parade will begin at 9:50 am from Vijay Chowk.
Q: Who all are attendees of Republic Day Parade 2017?
Answer: The Republic Day 2017 parade will be watched by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dignitaries and hundreds more.
Q: Who is the chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2017?
Answer: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
There is unprecedented security in Delhi as intelligence agencies have warned ahead of Republic Day celebrations that Pakistan-based terror groups may use Afghan IDs to sneak into India and carry out attacks. Thousands of armed personnel are on guard and the police are using anti-drone technology to protect against aerial attacks. There have also been intelligence warnings that terror groups like the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attacks.