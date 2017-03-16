Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Wins Trust Vote In 40-Seat Assembly

Manohar Parrikar has won the trust vote and will continue as Goa Chief Minister.

Panaji: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of the BJP has won a trust vote in the Goa assembly. 22 legislators voted for the Chief Minister; he needed 21 votes to prove majority in the 40-member legislature. Only 16 of the Congress' 17 legislators voted, with senior leader Viswajeet Rane absent from the House at the time of the trust vote.