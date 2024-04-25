Police Complaint against Goa Congress candidate over Constitution remark

BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar filed a police complaint on Wednesday against Congress' South Goa candidate Viriato Fernandes under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act, 1971, over his controversial statements about the Constitution.

Mr Amonkar filed the complaint at Colva police station in South Goa.

Mr Fernandes had waded into a controversy when he said the Indian Constitution was "forced upon" Goa after its liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.

The BJP MLA alleged that Mr Fernandes disrespected the Constitution and thus committed a crime under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.

No First Information Report has been registered in the case yet, police sources said.

