Gang-Rape Survivor Forced To Take Acid. Yogi Adityanath Visits Her In Hospital

A 35-year-old gang-rape survivor fighting her case in court for eight years is in a critical state after she was forced to drink acid by two men who grabbed her on a train to Lucknow yesterday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited the woman, who is in the ICU at Lucknow's King George Medical College, and declared Rs 1 lakh compensation for her. He reportedly also ordered the police to arrest the attackers at the earliest.The woman was gang-raped in 2008 in Raebareli and acid was thrown on her stomach. Three men were arrested, and the case will soon go into trial.The family had been receiving threats regularly, said the woman's husband.On Thursday, the woman was attacked on the train she took after a two-day visit to Unchahar, around 100 km from Lucknow, to meet her children."It is good that the Chief Minister came but I want the men to be arrested," said the woman's husband, who dropped her off at the station.The woman works at a cafe that employs acid attack survivors.Her husband said, "I am a poor person, but still pursued the case because I believe in my wife..."