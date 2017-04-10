Four Militants Killed In Kashmir Infiltration Bid

Four terrorists were killed when security forces foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said."A major infiltration bid from across the LoC was foiled by the Army troops in Keran sector yesterday (Sunday) evening," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS."A search operation is going on in the area," he said.On Sunday, the state witnessed violence while the Srinagar parliamentary by-election was underway. Eight people died and about 100 security personnel were injured in the poll violence. The separatists have called for a two-day strike from today to protest the deaths.