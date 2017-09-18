For PM Modi's Birthday, Andhra Pradesh Farmers Send 68 Paise Cheques

Farmers from Rayalaseema sent 400 cheques of 68 paise each to PM Modi.

While wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 68 today, a non-profit group from Andhra Pradesh used the occasion to highlight the plight of farmers in the region.Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti (RSSS), a group working for drought-hit farmers in Rayalaseema, sent 400 cheques of 68 paise each to the prime minister to highlight the agrarian crisis faced by four districts in the region."We are sending 68 paise cheques as a token to draw your attention to our backwardness," RSSS co-convener Yerva Raamachandra Reddy said.The group claimed that Rayalaseema remains one of the most backward regions in the country despite the abundant resources there. Kurnool, Anantpur, Chittoor and Kadapa districts are deprived of water despite rivers like Krishna and Penna passing through it.Among these districts, Anantpur receives the second lowest rainfall after Thar desert in the country.They claim that politicians are not interested in the farmer crisis in Rayalaseema due to the lack of political influence it carries. "Both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy are from Rayalaseema... Yet they are not focusing attention on the region because there are only 54 Mla seats here and the rest are in coastal region. So they focus all their attention there," a member said.With state leaders showing apathy to their plight, the farmers hope that their unique protest will help bring centre's attention to the region.