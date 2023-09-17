Narendra Modi's 73rd Birthday: Prayers Offered At Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara In Pakistan

The Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib offered his best wishes to PM Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, and BJP units all across India are observing his special day with diverse celebratory events. At Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, devotees led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa prayed for him on this occasion.

Speaking on occasion the BJP leader said, "A historic occasion unfolded as prayers were held for PM Narendra Modi Ji across the border at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib. Today morning, we crossed the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to offer prayers at the revered Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib. Our heartfelt prayers were dedicated to the well-being of all humanity and the peace and prosperity of our nation."

The group of devotees presented Chandoa and Rumala Sahib sets at the Gurdwara Sahib and fervently prayed for the long, healthy life and continued prosperity of Prime Minister Modi. Mr Sirsa also praised the Prime Minister for his role in making the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor a reality.

"His instrumental role in making the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor a reality fulfils a longstanding wish of the Sikh community," he added.

Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib S Giani Gobind Singh and Pakistan Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Member S Inderjit Singh extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and presented him with a turban, a siropa (robe of honor), and prasad (sacred food) as a token of respect and goodwill.

In an earlier conversation with reporters, Sirsa called upon both the Indian and Pakistani governments to streamline the passport checking process, making it easier for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib.

"This corridor was an impossible task which was made possible by the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev...PM Modi made it possible so we request the Indian government and Pakistan government that the visit to Kartarpur Sahib should even further be simplified in terms of passport checking," he said.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a 4.7-kilometre-long visa-free corridor that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor was inaugurated in 2019 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. This corridor allows Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a significant development for Sikh pilgrims, who have long desired to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without having to go through a lengthy and complicated visa process.



(With inputs from ANI)