Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Etc Told To Remove Blue Whale Challenge Links

The directions on Blue Whale Challenge were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT through a letter to the internet majors.

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2017 13:08 IST
51 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Etc Told To Remove Blue Whale Challenge Links

Blue Whale Challenge has reportedly led to deaths of children in India and other countries.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft, Yahoo to remove links
  2. In Blue Whale Challenge, the final task leads to suicide by the player
  3. In India, Mumbai and West Bengal have reported deaths linked to the game
The government has directed internet majors -- Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo -- to immediately remove the links of dangerous online game Blue Whale Challenge, which has reportedly led to deaths of children in India and other countries.

"Instances of children committing suicide while Blue Whale Challenge have been reported in India... You are hereby requested to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or similar game is immediately removed from your platform," Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a letter to the internet majors.

The letter was issued following instructions from Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, an official source said.

The Blue Whale challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to suicide. The player is also asked to share photos after finishing the challenge.

Expressing concern over the availability of such a deadly game on the internet, the letter added, "...it is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite /incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead them to take extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries including suicide".

Mumbai and West Bengal have reported deaths linked to the game. The ministry said the proponent of Blue Whale Challenge should be reported to law enforcement agencies.

Trending

Share this story on

51 Shares
ALSO READPM Modi Keeps His Promise With Shortest Independence Day Speech In 4 Years
Blue Whale Challengesuicide by usersLaw and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................