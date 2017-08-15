Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Etc Told To Remove Blue Whale Challenge Links

Highlights Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft, Yahoo to remove links In Blue Whale Challenge, the final task leads to suicide by the player In India, Mumbai and West Bengal have reported deaths linked to the game

The government has directed internet majors -- Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo -- to immediately remove the links of dangerous online game Blue Whale Challenge, which has reportedly led to deaths of children in India and other countries."Instances of children committing suicide while Blue Whale Challenge have been reported in India... You are hereby requested to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or similar game is immediately removed from your platform," Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a letter to the internet majors.The letter was issued following instructions from Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, an official source said.The Blue Whale challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to suicide. The player is also asked to share photos after finishing the challenge.Expressing concern over the availability of such a deadly game on the internet, the letter added, "...it is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite /incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead them to take extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries including suicide".Mumbai and West Bengal have reported deaths linked to the game. The ministry said the proponent of Blue Whale Challenge should be reported to law enforcement agencies.