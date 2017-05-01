EVM Tampering Issue: Uttarakhand High Court Sends Notices To Poll Body, Winning Candidates

Admitting six more petitions alleging tampering of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs in different constituencies, the Uttarakhand High Court today sent notices to the state election commission and winners of these seats among others.Hearing a similar petition alleging tampering of EVMs last week the high court had ordered sealing of the EVMs of Vikasnagar constituency in Dehradun district.After last week's order of the high court six more election petitions were filed there seeking the sealing and investigation of the EVMs of six more constituencies.Raj Kumar, Ambrish Kumar, Prabhu Lal Bahuguna, Godavri Thapli, Vikram Singh Negi and Charan Singh filed the petition to seal the EVMs of Rajpur Road(Dehradun), Bhel Ranipur (Haridwar), Raipur, Mussoorie, Pratapnagar and Haridwar Rural constituencies respectively.The single bench of Justice Servesh Kumar Gupta issued notices to the winning candidates of these constituencies along with the state election commission. The matter is to be listed after six weeks.Apart from the winning candidates and the state election commission, the notices have also been issued to the Election Commission of India, the Centre and the returning officers concerned.Rejecting the plea of the petitioners to seal and keep the EVMs and voter details in the custody of the court, the court directed the judicial magistrates of the constituencies in question to put their additional seal upon the said EVMs.However, no directions were given regarding the seizing or sealing of the EVMs as the court was satisfied with the fact that the Election Commission seals the machines after the conclusion of any election.