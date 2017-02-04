Election Day In Punjab, Goa As BJP Faces AAP, Congress Challenge: 10 Points

Assembly elections 2017: Manohar Parrikar stands in line to cast his vote in Goa

Chandigarh / Panaji: Punjab and Goa vote today as elections in five states begin and will be held all through this month and into the next. For the ruling BJP this is the first big electoral test after the notes ban. It is in power in both the states - in Punjab with partner Akali Dal. The Congress hopes to change that. Both parties also have to contend with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which makes its debut in assembly elections in both Punjab and Goa. Voting began in Goa at 7 am and in Punjab at 8 am.