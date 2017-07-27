Disqualify Naveen Patnaik As Lawmaker: BJP Tells Election Commission

The BJP today accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of "lying under oath" and approached the Election Commission (EC) to seek his disqualification as an MLA.A BJP delegation, led by its spokesperson Sambit Patra, submitted a memorandum with the EC alleging that the Patnaikled Biju Janata Dal may have used chit fund scam money to contest elections in 2014.The memorandum referred to Mr Patnaik's election affidavit filed in 2014 when he had contested from Hinjli constituency in Ganjam district of Odisha."It's astonishing to find that the RTGS number claimed by Naveen Patnaik is also the RTGS number of Ramchandra Hansda, the BJD MP who is behind bars because of his involvement in a chit fund scam," the BJP said in a statement."The delegation demanded disqualification of Naveen Patnaik as an MLA under Section 77 of People's Representation Act, 1951. It also demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBDT should investigate into the RTGS number," it said.The BJP delegation, which included party MLAs from the state and other office-bearers, also claimed that there was a mismatch in the amount he actually received and what he claimed to have received.However, the BJD has rejected the allegation and in turn, accused the BJP of attempting to tarnish the image of Patnaik, a four-time MLA and chief minister since 2000."The man who was defeated in the election in 2014 from Hinjili assembly segment did not make any such complaint. Now after three-and-half years after the election, the BJP has is making these allegations," BJD spokesperson P K Deb had said last week.