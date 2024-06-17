AI Engineering Services Limited Invites Applications For 40 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.24 Lakh

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) is inviting applications for various positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 40 posts. The deadline for application submission is June 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The vacancies include four posts for Senior Executive (Materials Management), 11 posts for Executive MM Level-I, and 25 posts for Officer MM.

Salary Details:

Sr Executive (MM): Rs 1,24,670 per month

Executive (MM) Level-I: Rs 89,735 per month

Officer (MM): Rs 47,625 per month

The post, eligibility criteria, and other details are as follows:

Sr Executive (MM)

Qualifications: MBA/PGDM with at least 10 years of post-qualification experience in Material Management.

Terms: Full-time engagement for 5 years, extendable based on company requirements and candidate performance. Maximum serving age is 58 years.

Age Limit: Applicants aged up to 55 years are eligible to apply.

Executive (MM) - Level I

Qualifications: MBA/PGDM with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience in Material Management or BTech or equivalent with at least 7 years of post-qualification experience in Material Management.

Terms: Full-time engagement for 5 years, extendable based on company requirements and candidate performance. Maximum serving age is 58 years.

Age Limit: Candidates aged up to 55 years can apply.

Officer (MM)

Qualifications:

BTech or equivalent with at least 2 years of post-qualification experience in Material Management

Graduate with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience in Material Management

Graduate with at least 10 years of post-qualification experience in general industry work.

Terms: Full-time engagement for 5 years, extendable based on company requirements and candidate performance. Maximum serving age is 58 years.

Age Limit: Applicants aged up to 45 years can apply.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process comprises a personal interview of the candidates who meet eligibility criteria and a pre-employment medical examination.

Check detailed notification here

Fixed Term Employment Contract:

The selected candidates will be appointed on a fixed-term employment contract for a period of five years, extendable based on the performance of the candidate/incumbent. The tenure can be extended or curtailed as per the requirements of the company. The contract can be terminated at the discretion of the management during the period of the contract and/or in the event of unsatisfactory performance.

Application Process:

Candidates need to fill out the application forms and send them to the Chief HR Officer, AIESL, by post/speed post/courier at the following address in an envelope that must be superscribed with the post applied for:

Post Applied for: [Post Name]

To:

Chief Human Resource Officer

AI Engineering Services Limited

2nd Floor, CRA Building,

Safdarjung Airport Complex,

Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi - 110 003

Additionally, they should complete and submit their information via the Google Forms link provided below and also on the AIESL website.

Direct link to apply