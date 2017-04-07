Development Only Mantra To Change People Lives For Better: PM Narendra Modi

Terming development as the "only mantra" for betterment of people's lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said more the development, more of changes for better would be ushered in people's lives. "To bring change in the lives of people, the only mantra is development, development and development. With more development, there will be more changes in the lives of the people of Santhal Pargana," PM Modi said after laying the foundation stone for a road bridge over River Ganga in Jharkhand's Sahibganj."The Rs 2,200 crore bridge over Ganga will connect Jharkhand and Bihar and open the doors for development," he said.Stating that Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari is adept at maintaining time-frame to complete works, Modi said he is sure the project will be completed on time. "Employment would be created and the youth in this region will be skillful as the project will be completed within two-and-half years, serving as a direct connection for the people of this area with the entire region and beyond," he said.Maintaining that the Ganga was the people's life-line, the Prime Minister said the multi-model projects were going on and would connect Jharkhand with the outside world."You can see how development is taking shape before your eyes. The waterways will connect Sahibganj with the Bay of Bengal through a cargo route," PM Modi told a large gathering.Stressing on environment protection, the Prime Minister said, "Forests have to be saved and the country is working in the solar energy sector. India has plans to generate 175 GW of renewable power by 2022, out of which 100 GW will be from Solar energy. In the 21st century, no citizen should be in darkness," he said.The Centre has distributed 50 crore LED bulbs across the country and because of that Rs 11,000 crore has been saved, PM Modi said.Lauding former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the golden quadrilateral and the rural road projects, PM Modi said with the opening of Sahibganj-Gobindpur road, a new door of development would open up to change the shape of the entire Santhal Pargana region.While laying the foundation stone for a 50,000 litre dairy development farm, the Prime Minister thanked Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and said "I will tell the chief minister that along with dairy, (he) can work in honey. Honey can bring in global market."