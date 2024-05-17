Dashcam Video Shows Moment Truck Crashes On Bridge In US, Left Dangling

The footage has been released by the Jefferson County Kentucky Attorney's Office.

Dramatic dashcam footage has captured the moment a semi-truck driver was left hanging over the Ohio River in Louisville. The video was played in the court on Wednesday as Trevor Brehnam, a pick-up truck driver, appeared in connection with the case. Brenham's vehicle swerved out of his lane to avoid hitting a car that had stalled, before crashing into the semi-truck. Its driver, 26-year-old Sydney Thomas, panicked and tried avoiding the other cars on the bridge before driving through the bridge, leaving the truck suspended above the river.

Watch the video:

JUST IN: Dashcam footage released of the semi-truck that launched over the edge of the 2nd Street Bridge in Kentucky.



33-year-old Trevor W. Branham has been charged for the crash.



Branham's Chevrolet truck can be seen speeding and swerving before weaving out of the way to avoid… pic.twitter.com/pfNJYJKOMg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 16, 2024

According to Fox News, the incident took place on March 1 on the Clark Memorial Bridge, which crosses over the Ohio River.

The footage of the incident has been released by the Jefferson County Kentucky Attorney's Office. It has been posted as a split image, the first showing the truck driver, while the bottom one showing what is in front of the vehicle.

Within seconds, the truck crashed through the guardrail and Thomas is heard screaming until the truck came to a stop. It is seen dangling over the river.

"This is the closest I've been. Sometimes you pray, and I'm guilty of this, I pray, and I don't think God is listening. But he was that day," she told WHAS11 wiping her tears.

Her father, a longtime semi-truck driver himself, said God was absolutely watching over his daughter that day.

"It didn't really hit me until I looked over to my right and I'd seen that equipment hanging into the air. That rescue was nothing but God displaying himself to me," said Marc Thomas.

The 26-year-old is scared to go on the bridge, even as a passenger. "I got in an Uber one day and he was about to go across that bridge. I said 'No! You can't do that'," she said.

Thomas plans to go back to work on June 1, but she won't be hopping into another semi-truck immediately.