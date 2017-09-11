'Deplore Current Measures In India To Deport Rohingyas': UN Body

India cannot carry out collective expulsions or return people to a place where they risk torture, the UN said today in a sharp statement on Rohingyas who have fled violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, has said in a statement that he "deplored current measures in India to deport Rohingyas at a time of such violence against them in their country".Some 40,000 Rohingyas have settled in India and 16,000 of them have received refugee documentation, he said."The Minister of State for Home Affairs has reportedly said that because India is not a signatory to the Refugee Convention the country can dispense with international law on the matter, together with basic human compassion," Mr Hussein said.But he asserted that India cannot carry out collective expulsions, or return people to a place where they risk torture or other serious violations.