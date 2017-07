Day after attack, Amarnath Yatra continues with a new batch of pilgrims leaving Jammu today

Srinagar: Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Monday evening, top Jammu and Kashmir police officer Muneer Khan has told NDTV. He said a Pakistani terrorist called Ismail was the mastermind of the attack, in which seven pilgrims, mostly women, were killed. The bodies of those killed, the 19 injured and other passengers of the bus have been flown in a special plane to Surat in Gujarat from Srinagar this morning.