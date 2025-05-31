Amarnath Yatra Registration Begins Online, Offline: Here's How To Enroll

The government has been stepping up security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra this year. Set to start on July 3, this will be the first annual pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir since the deadly Pahalgam attack in April. Authorities have increased safety-related precautions under 'Operation Shiva' to prevent any possible terror movements during the yatra.

The 38-day pilgrimage will continue until August 9. The Amarnath Yatra involves a gruelling trek to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in Kashmir.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the yatra, started the registrations for the trip on April 15. The Amarnath Yatra will end on Rakshabandhan this year.

Important Dates To Remember

Start Date: July 3

End Date: August 9

How To Register For Amarnath Yatra

Devotees can get their Aamarnath Yatra registration done online or offline. For offline registration, 540 designated bank branches have been set up for pilgrims across the country.

For online registration, pilgrims can visit the official website of the SASB. Here is the detailed process:

- Go to the website and select "Online Services".

- Select "Yatra Permit Registration." Click on the "Register" button after reading the dos and don'ts.

- Fill in your personal details such as name and Aadhaar number. -Upload a scanned copy of your Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) and a passport-size photograph.

- Verify your phone number using a one-time password and pay the registration fee.

How To Reach

There are two routes to reach Amarnath. The traditional 48-km Pahalgam route goes through Kashmir's Anantnag district. A shorter but steeper 14-km route passes through Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

Security Arrangements

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Jammu and Kashmir to review the security arrangements ahead of the yatra. He chaired a high-level review meeting in Jammu, promising that the administration would provide all necessary facilities to the pilgrims.

Chaired a review meeting for the Amarnath Pilgrimage and evaluated the security arrangements and preparedness meant for the pilgrims. Instructed to maintain the utmost vigilance and ensure the seamless completion of the sacred journey.



The Centre has ordered 580 companies to be deployed for the yatra, comprising almost 42,000 on-ground personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). A total of 424 companies are being sent to the Union Territory. About 80 companies that moved into the region during Operation Sindoor will be relocated to secure the pilgrim route and other areas.

The forces have been directed to take position by the second week of June in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

Post the Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces had carried out Operation Sindoor - a targeted military attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This escalated military tensions with Pakistan. The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10.