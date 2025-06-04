Terror Threat Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Route Gets Massive Security Cover

A month after a ghastly terror attack left 26 civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a terror threat has emerged ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. Indian security forces have launched "Operation Shiva" to ensure the smooth conduct of the 38-day pilgrimage.

The yatra begins on July 3 and will continue till August 9, involving a gruelling trek to a cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva at a height of 3,880 metres in the Himalayas. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra in buses from Srinagar on July 3.

The preparations for the yatra have begun in full swing, taking into account every aspect concerning the devotees' safety. These include unprecedented arrangements from the Yatri Niwas to the entire route.

Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the security forces to maintain high alert during the Yatra. Top administrative, police, and paramilitary officials have already taken stock of the Yatri Niwas.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reviewed the security preparations.

Over 50,000 soldiers have deployed along the routes, base camps, and sensitive areas. Drones and helicopters will also be used for surveillance.

A three-tier security system will be in place, including body scanners, CCTV cameras, and 24x7 surveillance, to screen the pilgrims. All registered pilgrims will be given RFID tags that will make their real-time tracking possible.

Security forces have already done a 3D mapping of the route to the cave shrine. Security audit of the entry and exit points is also over.

The route has been wrapped in a thick security layer comprising over 500 companies of central paramilitary forces. Anti-sabotage teams will also be deployed along the routes, and regular mock drills will be held.

The unprecedented security arrangements come in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were shot dead by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.