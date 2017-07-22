'Convert To Islam Within 6 Months,' Malayalam Author Receives Death Threat

Renowned Malayalam author KP Ramanunni from Kerala's Kozhikode has received a death threat and a warning that his right arm and left leg would be chopped off if he didn't convert to Islam within six months.The 60-year-old writer, who got an anonymous letter six days ago, had written an article in a regional daily appealing to Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists to stop fighting each other in the name of religion."You have put Hinduism and Islam at the same platform in the garb of being impartial. These kinds of writings will misguide innocent Muslims. Kafiirs, non-believers should be given six months to convert. Those who do not convert should be assassinated," the letter said.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Facebook said, "We will not tolerate deaths threats and declaration of attacks on social media against people who take progressive or independent stands. Such complaints will be taken up strongly."The letter also warned Mr Ramanunni that he would meet the same fate as that of professor TJ Joseph, whose right arm was chopped off in 2010 by the members of a radical Muslim outfit for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments through a question paper he had set."Like TJ Joseph, your right arm will be cut off...your left leg too. You are given six months to convert to Islam. If you do not embrace Islam, we will inflict Allah's punishment on you," the letter said.The author has filed a complaint and the police are investigating the matter.A novelist and short story writer, Mr Ramanunni is a recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award and Vayalar Award among other literary acclaims.A film was also made on his debut novel, 'Sufi Paranja Katha', which revolved around the love story of a Muslim man and a Hindu woman.