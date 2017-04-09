Complaint Against Arjun Rampal For Allegedly Assaulting Man At Delhi Nightclub

A complaint has been registered against actor Arjun Rampal for allegedly assaulting a man at a five star hotel in the national capital. The complainant, Shobhit, claimed that the incident happened around 3.30 am today when Mr Rampal was being clicked by a photographer and the actor allegedly grabbed his camera flashlight and threw it which hit him.According to Delhi Police, the actor was playing as a DJ at a nightclub in Hotel Shangri-La. "He threw a camera flashlight towards the crowd hoping that someone will catch it. But it hit Mr Shobhit in the head. He wasn't injured but the medical examination found a lacerated wound," a senior police officer told PTI.Mr Shobhit has given a complaint and the police are examining it. No FIR has been registered against the actor yet.