India said about 100 pilgrims could not cross the border to visit Mount Kailash in Tibet.

New Delhi: China today said it has blocked the entry of Indian pilgrims traveling to Kailash-Mansarovar in Tibet from the Nathu La pass, alleging that Indian troops have crossed the Sikkim border into Chinese territory and demanding their immediate withdrawal. A Chinese government spokesperson said diplomatic protests have been lodged with India both in New Delhi and Beijing. There has been tension at the border after Chinese troops crossed into Indian territory earlier this month and destroyed an old makeshift bunker, leading to a face-off.