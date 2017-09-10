Charred Body Of Tourist Found In Himachal Pradesh Cave

Charred body of a tourist from Hyderabad was today found in a cave near the Kinner Kailash Peak, police said.Jagdish, a shepherd, who was grazing his animals had met the tourist, a day before his death near the Kinner Kailash Peak at an altitude of 4,650 meters, 260 km from Shimla, they said, adding the tourist was drenched in rain.While Jagdish came back from the hill, the tourist decided to stay in a cave there. "When I went up today, I found the burnt body of the tourist in a cave and immediately informed village head of Ribba who in turn informed the SDM about the incident," he told police.On receiving information about the incident, officials of the district headquarter Reckong Peo rushed a rescue team to the spot.The tourist is yet to be identified.The exact cause of death was yet to ascertained, police said.The Yatra was officially closed on August 11 and the administration had asked people not to venture to Kinner Kailash.