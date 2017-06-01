CCTV Footage Helps Police Hunt Down Terrorists In Kashmir's Sopore, 2 Killed

Two terrorists were killed today in a brief encounter with security forces at Nathipora village in North Kashmir's Sopore hours after a grenade attack on Sopore police station. The police and security forces launched a joint predawn operation based on information regarding presence of terrorists in Nathipora village, about 50 km from Srinagar."We asked the terrorists to surrender, but they refused and opened fire. In the ensuing encounter two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed inside a house," said Munir Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.He said two AK-47 rifles and other ammunition were recovered from the site.The police said the slain terrorists were behind yesterday's grenade attack on police station in Sopore in which four policemen were injured.Sources say the grenade thrower was caught on a CCTV camera. After establishing his identity, the police arrested him during a raid. During interrogation, the accused led them to a house in Nathipore village where the two were hiding.To avoid any incidents, mobile phone services have been blocked and schools and colleges have been closed in Sopore area, a police officer said.Internet services were suspended across Kashmir after Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who has succeeded Burhan Wani, was killed in south Kashmir's Tral on Saturday. His death is seen as a major setback to the terrorist network. He was among the 10 terrorists killed by security forces in separate encounters.