Home Of P Chidambaram And Son Karti In Chennai Raided By CBI

Sources say the searches are targeted at Mr Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: May 16, 2017 09:25 IST
338 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Home Of P Chidambaram And Son Karti In Chennai Raided By CBI

Former union minister P Chidambaram's Chennai house raided by CBI (File photo)

Chennai: 

Highlights

  1. Searches are targeted at Mr Chidambaram's son Karti: sources
  2. Raids are on at 14 places in Chennai including ex-union minister's home
  3. "Attempt to grab headlines and create a perception": Congress
The home of former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram is among more than a dozen places raided in Chennai by the CBI this morning.

The searches are on at 14 places a day after an FIR or police complaint named Karti Chidambaram as an accused in connection with foreign investment clearances to a media company. The allegation is that Karti Chidambaram's company facilitated clearances to INX Media in 2008 for kickbacks. INX Media was then owned by former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Mr Chidambaram, a top Congress leader, was Finance Minister in the Manmohan Singh government at the time and his role is also being examined, say sources.

"The attempt is to grab headlines and create a perception. Why no action for three years?" said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, accusing the government of targeting Mr Chidambaram and his son with a "raid raj".

CBI sources say they are investigating the charge that Karti Chidambaram's company received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media, which got an FIPB or Foreign Exchange Promotion Board clearance for four crores but actually received Rs 305 crores.

Trending

Share this story on

338 Shares
ALSO READDelhi Fashion Designer, 26, Attacked With Knife Allegedly By Ex-Driver
P ChidambaramRaids at P Chidambaram HouseChennai Raids

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................