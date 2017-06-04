Caught On Camera Molesting 2 Girls, UP Cop Suspended, Arrested

Highlights Gone to complain about harassment, UP girls arrested by cop Video shows him lying on cot, inappropriately touching one of the girls Police says behaviour can't be tolerated, case filed against cop

A constable posted in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested today for allegedly molesting two minor girls after a video of the incident was widely circulated. The girls -- who are also sisters -- had gone to the police post, nearly 220 km from Lucknow, on May 25 to file a complaint about being molested.The video -- which comes as the state police is trying to crack down on harassment of women through the formation of anti-Romeo squads -- shows the constable lying on a cot and inappropriately touching one of the girls.Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. The case has been filed under the POSCO Act, which applies in cases of sexual abuse of children -- and investigations are on.Constable Ishwari Prasad denied that he had molested the women. "I asked them to go home and touched the hand of one of the women. I did not tease them," the accused man was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Law and order in Uttar Pradesh has come under opposition scrutiny since the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath took over in March. Following widespread criticism, the Chief Minister had said he had inherited "a jungle raj" (a lawless land), where the law and order is in shambles.Last week, a shocking footage had emerged from Rampur, around 300 km from state capital Lucknow that showed 14 men groping 2 women. The men had molested the women, filed the incident on their cellphones and posted the video on social media.