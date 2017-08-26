Caught Holding Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Bag, Haryana Deputy Attorney General Fired Ram Rahim, the chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, had just been held guilty by a court in Panchkula of raping two women at his ashram in 2002.

Haryana has sacked one of its top lawyers, Deputy Advocate General Gurdass Singh Salwara, who was caught on camera holding self-styled spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's bag after his conviction in a rape case.Mr Salwara, the state's number 2 lawyer, is seen in his court robes as he rushes to help Ram Rahim with a bright orange suitcase. Ram Rahim , the chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, was outside the court in Panchkula where he had been held guilty of raping two women at his ashram in 2002.In the video, the 50-year-old Dera chief is seen in white, standing with a woman he calls his adopted daughter, Honeypreet, who is also holding a bag.Mr Salwara reportedly accompanied the convicted Dera chief claiming to be his relative. Ram Rahim was taken to a special jail in Rohtak The deputy advocate general was fired on the recommendation of his senior, Haryana's Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan."It is found that yesterday the (Mr Salwara) accompanied the Baba," Mr Mahajan said, commenting that as a government employee, he was not allowed to do this."The Deputy Advocate General has relations with the Dera," he said.The lawyer has embarrassed the state government as it fends off allegations that the Dera chief was given VIP treatment in jail. He was flown from Panchkula to Rohtak in a special helicopter, given an air-conditioned room and also distilled water His adopted daughter was allowed to accompany him along with his luggage.