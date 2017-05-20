Cannes Film Festival: Amy Jackson Is A Vision In White Versace

After Deepika Padukone, Mallika Sherawat and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amy Jackson is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. Meanwhile, the actress attended a dinner hosted by Eva Longoria on Thursday. She looked every bit stunning in a thigh-high slit white Versace dress paired with stunning diamond danglers and picked red lip colour to go with it. The 25-year-old actress is attending Cannes for her English film Boogie Man. This is her second appearance at Cannes. "Cannes is the creme de la creme of the red carpet. I've been so excited preparing the looks with my stylist. This is my second time at Cannes so I feel slightly more prepared this time round," Amy told news agency PTI.
"I have a couple of film premieres, gala dinners and big parties so my stylist and I, we've come up with a great wardrobe. We've only done one fitting but I trust Kirsty's (stylist) judgement and vision. There is a mix of everything. This year we've managed to pull some real couture gowns from Versace, Emilio Pucci and Zuhair Murad," she added.
Of being judged for her style statement, Amy told PTI, "I am not sacred of fashion police. I dress up the way I want. If I start thinking about everyone, I'm not going to do what I wish to. That's their job and they doing it."
Deepika Padukone was the first Bollywood actress to walk on Cannes red carpet this year. She closed her stint at the film festival with a bang while Aishwarya, who walked the red carpet yesterday, managed to steal the spotlight in a ball dress. Check out Deepika and Aishwarya's red carpet looks here.
Can't get enough of that elan. #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/5e2KczNGg0— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
So pristine! #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/g0PFUOz31i— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Meanwhile, actresses Shruti Haasan and music composer A R Rahman also attended the Cannes Film Festival for their upcoming film Sanghamithra. The poster of the historic drama was launched on Thursday.
Sonam Kapoor will walk on the red carpet on May 20 and 21. The actress flew out of Mumbai on Friday night.
(With PTI inputs)