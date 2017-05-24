Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Daughter Aaradhya, Who Was The Real Star? Watch This Video

Highlights
- In the video, Aishwarya is seen cuddling and kissing Aaradhya
- Aaradhya has been accompanying Aishwarya to Cannes since she was a baby
- Aishwarya walked the red carpet on May 19 and 20
Here's the video.
Aaradhya often accompanies Aishwarya at various events. She has been going to Cannes since she was a baby. In an interactive session with news agency PTI, Aishwarya revealed that Aaradhya is aware of the family's celebrity status and is not, but her upbringing is normal. "There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them 'no, no photos, bas theek hai.' That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy."
Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures from her Cannes diaries.
Red is totally her colour! #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/ghz7PqCMp4— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
So pristine! #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/g0PFUOz31i— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Embracing the #LifeAtCannes in Color Riche Moist Mat Orange Power, Superliner Perfect Slim Blue, Lucent Magique Blush Paradise Coral pic.twitter.com/ii5mJLGZsN— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
When at Cannes, pose and pout #LifeAtCannes#AishwaryaAtCannes#CannesQueenpic.twitter.com/er7dGHvr9W— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Sun, sand and our queen in Cannes! What more can we ask for #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#LifeAtCannes#CannesQueen#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/yWDL1GdROH— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Aishwarya and Aaradhya returned to Mumbai on Monday. They attended Cannes on May 19 and 20. Actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor were also attended Cannes.
Cannes Film Festival began on May 17 and will conclude on May 28.
(With PTI inputs)