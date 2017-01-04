Can Budget Be Advanced To Feb 1? Election Commission Says Under Review

With elections being called in five states today including Uttar Pradesh, whether the government can present its budget for the coming year on February 1 is being reviewed by the Election Commission.
Highlights
- Centre advanced budget to Feb 1 for proposals to take effect from April 1
- Budget reforms and populist schemes may influence voters, says opposition
- Voting for five states starts on Feb 4
Dr Nasim Zaidi, who heads the powerful agency, said that one political party has asked that the government be disallowed from sharing its budget before the elections are held.
Voting starts on February 4 and ends on March 8. Counting for all five states will be held on March 11.
The government has said that it will announce its budget on February 1 for the 2017/18 financial year. It decided to advance the date of the general budget, usually the last working day in February, to ensure proposals take effect from April 1. But opposition parties have complained including to President Pranab Mukherjee that this will give the government an unfair advantage because the budget will include populist scheme and reforms that could influence voters. This, they allege, will violate the model code of conduct that kicks in as soon as elections are announced and forbid parties in power from taking or sharing decisions that could skew voters towards them.
The first part of the budget session of parliament will start on January 31 when the government is expected to present the Economic Survey, which sets the scene for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's fourth annual budget.
The cabinet decided last September to merge the railway budget with the annual budget, ending a nearly century-long practice.